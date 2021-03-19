North Carolina

Over 1.4 million people in NC now fully vaccinated

North Carolina reported Friday that over 1.4 million people in the state are now fully vaccinated.

That’s 13.4% of the total population and 17.1% of the adult population, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Among the three vaccines available in North Carolina, both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, given a few weeks apart to be fully effective.

The vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, which was first approved for use at the beginning of March, requires only one dose for full effect.

Nearly 1.4 million in North Carolina have received two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and around 77,000 have received the J&J vaccine, putting the state over the 1.4 million mark.

All vaccinations have been administered since the state first started offering them in mid-December.

Positive test rates continue to meet state target

Among the tests reported Wednesday, the latest day with available data, 4% returned positive.

Over the last week of available data, DHHS has reported an average of 4.8% positive per day. State health officials have said that 5% or lower is necessary to control the spread of the virus.

Wednesday marks the 12th straight that North Carolina has met that target.

COVID-19 data of the day

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Friday, with changes from the previous day:

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. For example, according to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 124 people died. The state originally reported that 108 people had died on Jan. 15.

Vaccine statistics reported Friday:

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

Overall vaccine statistics:

Breakdown of those fully vaccinated by race vs. percentage of total population:

By ethnicity:

