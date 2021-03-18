Rocky Mount interim police chief resigns. Officers disciplined for online videos

Police car lights. The Wichita Eagle

Rocky Mount’s interim police chief resigned from his job Thursday, the department reported, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

The resignation came hours after the department reported that five officers had been disciplined because of videos posted to social media, according to WITN-TV.

Interim Police Chief George Robinson resigned effective immediately, two months after becoming interim chief. Robinson retired from the same role on Dec. 1, 2020, the department said, after being promoted to chief in March 2019.

In announcing the internal investigation into the officers’ conduct, the department did not elaborate on the content of the videos, nor the disciplinary actions they faced.

Ricky Jackson, a police department spokesman, said the department is “aware of the social media videos that have circulated of five of our officers” and that they violate the city’s social media policy, the statement said.

“That policy says that employees should avoid offensive language, including vulgarities, obscenities and abusive language,” Jackson said in a statement.

“The behavior displayed by these employees is unacceptable, exhibited poor judgment, and will not be tolerated by anyone employed with the Rocky Mount Police Department.”

Charles Williams, a captain in the department, was named interim chief. Williams previously served as interim chief from the time of Robinson’s retirement until he returned on Jan. 18.

The reason for Robinson’s return, according to the city press release, was because the city’s search for a police chief was taking longer than expected.

In a written statement, Rochelle Small-Toney, Rocky Mount’s city manager, said, “I am thankful for Chief Robinson’s service to our organization. I’m confident in Charles Williams’ abilities to guide the department until the end of our search for the city of Rocky Mount’s next police chief.”