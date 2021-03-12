NC high court backs judge who made blogger write essay and delete negative comments

A judge in Western North Carolina didn’t go too far when he charged and convicted a blogger of a crime for recording a court hearing, then forced the blogger to write a lengthy essay about respect, post it online and delete any negative comments people might write, the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled Friday.

The case has previously raised concerns about First Amendment freedoms in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Court of Appeals upheld the judge’s actions back in 2019, but not without a dissenting opinion. The dissent by Judge Christopher Brook said it was OK for the judge to restrict recording in the courtroom and find the blogger guilty of contempt of court — but not OK to force him to publish an essay on “respect for the court system” and then censor anyone who criticized it.

It raises “deeply troubling constitutional problems” for the government to require someone to not only post pro-government content online but also censor any opposing opinions, Brook wrote.

“The probation condition imposed by the trial court requiring Defendant to write and publish an essay about respect for the courtroom on his social media and internet accounts and to delete any negative comments made by third-parties on this essay bears no reasonable relationship to Defendant’s rehabilitation or to his crime and raises serious First Amendment concerns,” Brook wrote.

The case all started in 2018 when William Coward, a Macon County judge, criminally charged Davin Eldridge — from the local news site “Trappalachia” — for recording a video on his phone from court.

There were signs posted saying no one is allowed to record in court, but a bailiff saw Eldridge recording anyway and told him to stop. When he didn’t, the officer told Coward, who stopped the trial to reiterate his rule against recording, according to legal records. Later Coward charged Eldridge with contempt of court and even got the SBI involved by giving agents a search warrant that let them gain access to Eldridge’s Facebook account, including his private messages.

Coward then served as the judge overseeing Eldridge’s contempt of court charge, which Eldridge opposed, saying Coward should recuse himself. The judge refused, saying he could be impartial. That disagreement formed a large part of Eldridge’s appeal after Coward convicted him. But the Court of Appeals let everything stand, with its lengthy 2019 opinion.

The opinion Friday from the North Carolina Supreme Court was much shorter. It is less than one page long and simply says the justices affirm the Court of Appeals ruling, with no further comment or explanation.

Eldridge couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Friday. The Trappalachia website no longer appears to be active, although its Facebook page has still been posting updates on what it calls “the hidden parts of South Appalachia.”

The Court of Appeals ruled in 2019 that it was clear Eldridge knew what he was doing was wrong, since before he went to court he wrote a post asking people to watch his Facebook livestream of the hearing, adding: “I’m prepared to go to jail for this by filming.”

So the conviction for contempt of court was reasonable, the appeals court ruled.

“It is evident that defendant had a clear understanding of the courtroom policy, yet he willfully disregarded prior warnings and the posted policy by recording inside the courtroom,” the judges wrote.

