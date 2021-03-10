Former professional baseball player shot to death

A former professional baseball player was fatally shot in North Carolina and a suspect has been arrested, authorities said.

Jeffrey Goldbach, 41, was found suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday night in northern Guilford County, news outlets reported. Goldbach was hospitalized but died as a result of his wound, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Brandon Christopher Hyde, 37, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Hyde is jailed on a $75,000 bond and it’s unclear whether he had an attorney. A motive for the shooting wasn't immediately released.

A second person was wounded in the shooting, the sheriff’s office said. Details on the second victim weren't immediately released.

Goldbach, originally from Princeton, Indiana, was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 1998, but spent his entire professional career in the minor leagues.