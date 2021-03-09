Student reports sexual assault in dorm at East Carolina University, NC school says

A North Carolina school said it’s investigating a reported sexual assault. Photo by Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

A student reported a sexual assault at a North Carolina college dorm, officials said.

East Carolina University said an investigation is underway after a student reported a male acquaintance sexually assaulted her on the campus at about 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The school of about 28,000 students is in Greenville, in Pitt County and roughly 85 miles east of Raleigh.

Officials said the person that the student accused of sexual assault didn’t live in the area and didn’t attend ECU. She said the same person may have tried to assault someone else at a party off campus, according to the school.

“Please report any suspicious or criminal activity as soon as possible,” the college said in an alert. “Trust your instincts and seek help immediately if you are concerned about a person or a situation.”

Officials ask anyone with information about the reported assault to call ECU police at 252-328-6787.