NC’s weekly positive COVID test rate beats state’s target for the first time

Just under 1 in 20 COVID-19 tests came back positive each day for the last seven days with reportable data. It’s the first time the state has met its weekly positivity target since the state began tracking the statistic.

Among the test results reported on Friday and Saturday, the latest days with available data, 4.4% and 4.6% returned positive respectively, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Over the last week of available data, an average of 4.9% of tests per day have come back positive. State health officials want the rate at 5% or lower.

It’s the first time the weekly average has been below 5% since DHHS started tracking the percentage of positive tests April 25.

New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to drop

DHHS reported 2,730 cases over last two days Monday.

The state no longer updates COVID-19 metrics on Sunday, therefore totals reported on Mondays are over the last two days.

Over the last week, DHHS has reported an average of 1,819 new cases per day. Saturday marked the first time since Oct. 17 that the seven-day average was under 2,000.

Hospitalizations dropped to 1,126 on Monday, the fewest reported since Nov. 1.

COVID-19 data of the day

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Monday, with changes since Saturday*:

Total cases: 874,906 (+2,730)

Deaths: 11,535 (+33)**

Tests: 10,562,491 (+67,729)

People hospitalized: 1,126 (-53)

COVID-19 adult ICU patients: 313 (+4)

Available ICU beds: 666 (+79)

Available inpatient beds: 6,313 (+643)

Patients on ventilators: 903 (-34)

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

*On March 6, DHHS began updating statewide COVID-19 metrics Monday through Saturday. Previously the state would update on Sunday as well. Therefore, totals reported on Monday are changes since the previous Saturday.

**Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. For example, according to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 123 people died. The number of deaths assigned to that date has increased by over 20 since the end of January.

This is a breaking news story. Return later for updates.