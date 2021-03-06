North Carolina reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, fewer hospitalizations

North Carolina reported over 2,000 new COVID cases Saturday, as the state continues to see steady improvement in its pandemic statistics.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,179 hospitalizations Saturday — the lowest number of hospitalizations the state has seen since early November. The Saturday data comes from reporting from 95% of hospitals statewide.

DHHS is scaling back on its COVID-19 updates. Since the start of the pandemic, it has updated the numbers on its website daily. The numbers will now be updated Monday through Saturday, according to the DHHS site.

Catie Armstrong, a spokeswoman for the department, said the change was to allow Sundays as an opportunity for site maintenance. She said Sunday numbers would be reported on Monday, and the totals for each day will still be reported distinctly on the site.

The state reported 56 new deaths from the virus on Saturday, but deaths do not always happen on the day they’re reported. The department’s data on COVID-19 deaths updates as the state receives new information, meaning totals for specific days can change.

As of Thursday, 4.2% of COVID-19 tests were returning positive across the state. That’s lower than the state’s target of 5%, which health officials have said is required to keep the spread of the virus under control.

Here are other COVID-19 statistics released Saturday, with changes from the day before:

Total cases: 872,176 (+2,027)





Deaths: 11,502 (+56)

Tests: 10,494,762 (+46,321)

Hospitalizations: 1,179 (-47)

COVID-19 adult ICU patients: 309 (-5)

Available ICU beds: 587 (-22)

Available inpatient beds: 5,670 (+252)

Patients on ventilators: 937 (+3)

Vaccine statistics reported Friday:

First doses arrived: 1,695,700

First doses administered: 1,568,110 (92%)

Second doses arrived: 1,030,825

Second doses administered: 938,869 (91%)

Single shot doses arrived: 76,700

Single shot doses administered: 357 (<1%)

Vaccine doses administered in N.C. through the federal long-term care program:

First doses arrived: 145,900

First doses administered: 123,180 (84%)

Second doses arrived: 145,900

Second doses administered: 89,859 (62%)

A total of 2,720,375 doses have been administered across the state.