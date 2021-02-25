NC to release 3,500 state prison inmates early after COVID lawsuit

A settlement in a lawsuit filed over North Carolina prison conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic calls for the release of 3,500 people from custody early in the next six months.

The agreement calls for pausing the lawsuit for 180 days while state officials work to meet promises that include releasing at least 1,500 people within 90 days, according to legal documents. The timeline starts after the trial court grants the request to pause the proceedings during that time.

The state has an Extended Limits of Confinement program that will allow some of those being released to serve the remainder of their sentences at home or in transitional housing.

The settlement comes nearly a year after the N.C. NAACP, Disability Rights North Carolina, Forward Justice, three people who are in prison and others filed the April lawsuit. It contends Gov. Roy Cooper, Secretary of the N.C. Department of Public Safety Erik Hooks and others aren’t doing enough to protect North Carolina’s roughly 30,000 people in state prisons from the coronavirus.

“We’ve heard from hundreds of incarcerated people and their family members who rightfully fear for their lives, as they are trapped in our state prisons during this unprecedented public health crisis,” said Whitley Carpenter, staff attorney at Forward Justice in a press release. “This settlement agreement will play a critical role in quickly reducing the prison population during the time period when it is most needed and will have the most impact.”

The release would be in addition to the nearly 16% reduction in the state prison population since the lawsuit was filed, the press release states. The prisons’ current population of 28,659 is the lowest since October 1994, when Structured Sentencing went into effect.

In June, Wake County Judge Vince Rozier issued a preliminary injunction, saying plaintiffs would likely succeed in proving the state’s actions had resulted in cruel and unusual punishment, which violates federal constitutional rights in the Eighth Amendment and a state law.

Rozier ordered the state to:

▪ Reopen the application process for programs willing to be early-release partners for incarcerated people.

▪ Test inmates before transferring them or placing them in isolation for 14 days.

▪ Create a plan to test all inmates and identify disparities and weaknesses in prisons’ response to COVID-19

Rozier also authorized state officials to identify new factors that could reduce some inmates’ sentences.

In December, Rozier appointed Thomas K. Maher, executive director of Duke’s Wilson Center for Science and Justice, as special master to consult with the state and the civil rights organizations to ensure there is compliance with the court’s orders related to reducing the population, testing, safe transfers and other concerns.

