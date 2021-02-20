North Carolina reports over 3,000 new cases as hospitalizations continue to fall

North Carolina reported over 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as the state continues to see fewer average added cases and hospitalizations each day.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,708 hospitalizations Saturday, a 72 decrease from the day before. It’s the fourth day in a row of fewer hospitalizations across the state, which is currently experiencing its lowest number of hospitalizations since before Thanksgiving. The data is based on reporting from 97% of hospitals statewide.

Of the 3,446 new cases reported Saturday, DHHS said 685 were delayed reports from Dec. 30 that had not been previously reported to the department, inflating the day’s added case total.

As of Thursday, 5.7% of tests were returning positive in the state. That’s higher than the 5% mark state officials have set in order to better prevent the spread of the virus.

The state also reported 10,896 people had died from the virus, an increase of 76 from the day before. Deaths do not all occur on the day they are reported, and the state continues to update death counts as it receives new information. As of Saturday, the deadliest day of the pandemic so far was Jan. 15, which saw 115 deaths.

Here are other COVID-19 statistics released Saturday, with changes from the day before:

Total cases: 840,096 (+3,446)





Deaths: 10,896 (+76)

Tests: 9,881,060 (+55,788)

Hospitalizations: 1,708 (-72)

COVID-19 adult ICU patients: 409 (-2)

Available ICU beds: 511 (-8)

Available inpatient beds: 5,329 (+134)

Patients on ventilators: 993 (+13)

Vaccine statistics reported Friday:

First doses arrived: 1,154,300

First doses administered: 1,196,904 (104%)*

Second doses arrived: 730,725

Second doses administered: 608,560 (83%)

Vaccine doses administered in N.C. through the federal long-term care program:

First doses arrived: 150,900

First doses administered: 109,223 (72%)

Second doses arrived: 150,900

Second doses administered: 62,655 (42%)

A total of 1,835,001 doses have been administered across the state.

*Doses administered can exceed doses arrived because in some instances health care providers are able to get an extra dose from each vial of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines.