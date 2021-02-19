Dogs abandoned in crates by NC road die, officials say. Now there’s a $5,000 reward

A North Carolina animal protection society is offering a $5,000 reward for information after two dogs were found dead in their crates after being left on the side of a road. Screengrab courtesy of Vance County Animal Services / Facebook

Animal protection advocates are searching for answers after a pair of dogs died in their crates that were dumped on a North Carolina roadside.

The Ruin Creek Animal Protection Society in Henderson helps homeless pets find placement and is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest, according to a Facebook post shared by Vance County Animal Services.

Officers responded Wednesday to reports of two dogs in crates “that looked to be dumped” on the side of the road, a news release states. Both animals were dead.

A black and white male was found in a small wire crate that was covered with a tarp, and the other, a brown brindle, was found in a tan crate, officials said.

Images of the dogs sparked outrage and calls for the person responsible to be found.

“Poor babies, I can only imagine the life they had,” one person commented under the animal service’s Facebook post. “People that mistreat animals there is a special place in hell for.”

“I hope someone can figure out who did this to these poor innocent dogs! No animal should ever be abandoned and treated this way, EVER! So inhumane!” wrote another.

McClatchy News reached out to Vance County Animal Services on Friday and is awaiting response.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Vance County Animal Services at 252-492-3136, or the Ruin Creek Animal Protection Society at rescue@rcaps.org.