Triple shooting in NC leaves 2 dead, 1 hospitalized, police say

Two men were killed and a third showed up at a hospital in critical condition after a shooting along a rural stretch of road in Gaston County late Thursday, police said.

Gaston County police said officers found a 21-year-old and a 19-year-old dead near the intersection of Lowery Wood Road and Lewis Farm Road, just north of Kings Mountain, after responding to a 911 call about a shooting at 11:45 p.m.

About two hours later, another 21-year-old man entered Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The injured man “reported to have been at the scene earlier in the night,” according to a Gaston County Police Department news release. The hospital is about 110 miles northeast of the shooting scene.

Police said they have no description of a shooter and will release the victims’ names after notifying their families.

Police urged anyone with information to call them at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

Crimes Stoppers pays a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest, police said.

This is a developing story.

