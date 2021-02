North Carolina Charlotte Hornets 120, Minnesota Timberwolves 114 February 13, 2021 08:21 AM

The Charlotte Hornets hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA action on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Terry Rozier led the Hornets in scoring with 41 points. The Hornets defeated the Timberwolves 120-114.