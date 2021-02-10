NC adds over 100 COVID deaths as average daily new cases are lowest in a month

North Carolina added 135 deaths to the state’s COVID-19 death toll on Wednesday, but average new case reports over the last week are the lowest they’ve been in over a month.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. The state Department of Health and Human Services updates its numbers as information becomes available. According to the most recent DHHS data, the deadliest days of the pandemic were Jan. 4 and Jan. 15, when 105 people died each day.

Over the last week, DHHS has added an average of 86 deaths per day to the state’s overall number of deaths.

As of Wednesday, 10,181 North Carolinians have died due to the virus.

Of those, 2,627 have died in 2021, according to the most recent data from DHHS. Seven deaths are missing dates of death, as of Wednesday.

DHHS reported 3,833 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, an increase of over 1,000 from Tuesday’s new case count.

Over the last week, though, DHHS has reported an average of 4,227 new cases per day, the lowest seven-day average since Dec. 4.

The last time that DHHS reported over 7,000 new cases in day was Jan. 23.

Statewide hospitalizations dropped by 86 to 2,291 with 96% of hospitals reporting, according to DHHS.

It’s the fewest reported since Dec. 7.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Return later for updates.