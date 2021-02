North Carolina Coronavirus has become synonymous with compromise for Matthews family February 10, 2021 05:00 AM

Nidiya and Lawrence Gaspar's family includes their children, Neil 10 and Nila 7 along with Nidiya's parents Lourdu Susai 71 and Nirmala Michael 65. The Gaspar family is one of millions of multigenerational households in the United States.