You can now drive this vehicle on the I-77 toll lanes – for double or triple the cost

If you drive a box truck or a flatbed or run a lawn care or other business whose vans pull a single-axle trailer, you can drive in the Interstate 77 toll lanes beginning on Monday.

The hitch?

You’ll pay double or triple the rate of car drivers.

State highway officials and I-77 Mobility Partners LLC, which financed, built and manages the lanes, announced a three-year pilot program on Friday to allow a new classification of “extended vehicles” in the lanes.

Vehicles longer than 20 feet haven’t been allowed in the 26 miles of toll or “express” lanes from uptown Charlotte to Mooresville at Lake Norman.

The pilot program “removes the length limit and instead limits the vehicle types to those with two axles or two-axle vehicles with a one-axle trailer,” according to an I-77 Mobility Partners news release.

Vehicles longer than 22 feet will pay a toll rate multiplier of two most times of the day and week. The multiplier grows to three times during the morning and evening weekday commutes.

Tractor-trailers still aren’t allowed in the lanes because they exceed three axles, according to NCDOT. Motorcycles pulling a trailer can use the lanes because they’d qualify as an “extended vehicle.”

The larger vehicles now allowed in the lanes will pay more because of the space they’ll take up and for I-77 Mobility Partners to continue to manage speed and other factors given the additional vehicles in the lanes, according to I-77 Mobility Partners.

“This agreement will allow additional vehicles, such as delivery trucks, small business trucks and work trailers, the option of choosing a more reliable travel time by using the express lanes,” NCDOT officials said in a separate news release.

The move follows community input and that of a local advisory group formed by Gov. Roy Cooper to expand access to the lanes without cost to the NCDOT or local governments, state transportation officials said Friday.

A NC State Highway Patrol prepares to leave after a stop along U.S. I-77 North on Monday, February 10, 2020.Despite five years of work and a 900-page contract between NCDOT and Cintra, it appears unsettled what governs the new I-77 toll lanes -- state law or company policy? The question is over enforcing provisions that can exempt drivers from tolls. NC Highway Patrol is writing warning tickets under unclear authority. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

The pilot program ”will be a game changer for many businesses in our area,’’ David Hannon, I-77 Mobility Partners chief operations officer, said in his company’s news release. “When a business can move a product or travel to perform a service in a reliable drive time, it makes them more efficient.”

How to get a toll lanes transponder

“Extended vehicles” don’t need a transponder to use the I-77 toll lanes, according to NCDOT. Owners of extended vehicles without a transponder will be mailed an invoice with the multiplied rate.

Those who buy a transponder will receive the posted discount NC Quick Pass rate multiplied for extended vehicles.

NC Quick Pass is the name for the N.C. Turnpike Authority’s electronic toll collection on the Triangle Expressway, Monroe Expressway and the I-77 express lanes.

Through NC Quick Pass, drivers can choose to pay for tolls with a prepaid transponder account or by getting an invoice in the mail for mileage used in the lanes.

With a transponder, drivers can save up to 35% on tolls in North Carolina.

Transponder accounts can be started online at NCQuickPass.com, by calling (877) 769-7277 or visiting the NC Quick Pass customer service centers at 8015 W. W.T. Harris Blvd. in Charlotte, and 3034 Winston Ave. in Monroe.

The centers are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.