Opioid settlement will bring nearly $20 million to NC. How should it be spent?

Corporate consultants who worked with the makers of OxyContin — and other painkillers that have fueled the opioid epidemic — have agreed to pay North Carolina nearly $20 million to avoid a lawsuit over their work.

That’s part of a nationwide $573 million settlement that the consulting firm McKinsey & Co. reached with 47 states, five U.S. territories and the District of Columbia. Thursday morning, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein held a press conference announcing what it will mean for North Carolina.

“We are holding accountable the corporations that created and profited from the opioid epidemic,” Stein said, adding that he is still pursuing separate lawsuits on behalf of North Carolina against the maker of OxyContin, Purdue Pharma, as well as the wealthy Sackler family that owns the company.

Stein said the money from Thursday’s settlement will be able to be spent on many different pieces of the state’s response to the opioid epidemic, from the legal system to treatment centers, local paramedics and more. And while pills have largely been a rural issue, he said, heroin and fentanyl have seen more prevalence in urban areas. So the money is needed everywhere.

“The sad truth is there are many, many, many counties in North Carolina that have had devastating impacts from this crisis,” Stein said, adding that he wants “to make sure those funds get distributed across the state.”

The money also comes at a time when the state legislature is beginning to work on the state’s first big budget bill since COVID-19 and the ensuing economic downturn. Stein said that of the more than $19 million promised to North Carolina in the settlement, McKinsey must pay $15 million within the next 60 days. The rest will be paid out over the next few years, Stein said.

And while the settlement will help, Stein said, it still won’t be enough to fund all the needs around the state for dealing with the opioid epidemic.

He said the epidemic had actually been getting better; The News & Observer previously reported that in 2018, overdose deaths decreased for the first time in years.

But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Stein said, and drug use skyrocketed as people dealt with isolation and despair.

“We had achieved real progress in recent years to reduce the overdose death rate,” he said, but unfortunately 2020 saw North Carolina experience “a rise in addiction greater than ever.”

