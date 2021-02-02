NC charter school teacher loses job over anti-Semitic tweet

Sugar Creek Charter School

A teacher at Sugar Creek Charter School in Charlotte is no longer employed by the school after posting anti-Semitic statements on Twitter, the school said in a statement on Monday.

On Sunday, StopAntisemitism.org, a non-profit organization that monitors anti-Semitic activity, identified Jarrin Wooten as a Sugar Creek teacher after he posted a tweet over the weekend that invoked harmful and false tropes about Jewish people.

The account the tweet came from has since been deleted. A screenshot showed it claimed Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler was motivated by “trying to keep ... fractional reserve banks out of Germany” and said “Then we let those same ‘Jews’ come to America and teach us (Hitler) was a terrorist … all I’ll say is look into it some more.”

In a statement Monday afternoon, Sugar Creek board chair H. Bryan Ives III said that the school investigated a teacher for posting anti-Semitic comments on a personal social media account, and that the teacher was no longer employed by the school. The school did not specify whether he was fired or if he resigned.

Ives did not name the teacher, but Sugar Creek School Director Cheryl Turner confirmed to the Observer on Tuesday that the statement referred to Wooten.

Ives said the teacher passed background checks and that the school was not aware of these beliefs. He said the posts violated the school’s policy on non-discrimination and civil rights compliance.

“We, better than most, understand that every child is entitled to the same love, support and opportunity,” Ives wrote. “Hateful speech and discrimination against any person of any religion, race or color, will not be tolerated at Sugar Creek Charter.”