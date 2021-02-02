NC reports fewer than 3,000 new COVID cases for first time in over a month

North Carolina reported 2,926 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest daily increase and the first time it’s been under 3,000 since Dec. 27.

It’s also a decrease of 850 from Monday’s new case count, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Over the last week, DHHS has reported an average of 5,258 new cases per day.

A week ago the average was 6,132, and on Jan. 12, it was 8,654, a pandemic high.

DHHS reported 2,741 statewide hospitalizations on Tuesday with 97% of hospitals reporting.

It’s the fourth straight day that hospitalizations have been under 3,000 and the eight straight day that hospitalizations have decreased overall.

Among the tests reported on Sunday, 10.2% returned positive, the first time in a week that the rate has been 10% or higher.

But it’s been a decrease overall over the last few weeks. The state reported a pandemic high of 17.1% on Jan. 4.

State health officials have said that they want the rate at 5% or lower. It was Sept. 24 when the state last met that mark.

DHHS reported 67 deaths on Tuesday.

January was the deadliest month of the pandemic as DHHS reported 2,587 deaths across the state, over 27% of all COVID-19 deaths in the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, 9,409 North Carolinians have died due to the virus.

The deaths reported each day do not necessarily occur on the date reported, but are typically reported within hours up to a few days, according to DHHS. Reported dates of death can change upon further investigation.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Please check later for updates.