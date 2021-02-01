FBI arrests Wake County man in Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The FBI arrested a Wake County man accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol building with other rioters last month, after former President Donald Trump held a rally for supporters and falsely claimed the presidential election had been stolen from him.

Stephen Maury Baker, of Garner, was arrested Monday and charged with unlawfully entering a restricted building, as well as “violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.”

There does not appear to be anyone by that name who is registered to vote in North Carolina.

The specific details of the charges against him are being kept secret under seal, according to a filing Monday in federal court in Washington, D.C. A magistrate judge wrote that if the details were made public, it could lead to “flight from prosecution, destruction of or tampering with evidence, intimidation of potential witnesses, and serious jeopardy to the investigation.”

