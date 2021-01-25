NC providers used up their COVID vaccine supply, but some aren’t getting more this week

The Orange County Health Department said Monday it has used the last of its first doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday and doesn’t know when it will receive more.

“Until the vaccine supply is significantly increased, it will be weeks or perhaps months until we can complete vaccinations for (Groups) One and Two, said Orange County Health Director Quintana Stewart in a news release.

“We understand this must be frustrating for our community members to hear and we want let you know that we share in your frustration,” Stewart said.

Orange County advises people to contact other providers, such as UNC Health or Duke Heath.

Other providers statewide have been reporting that they are receiving little or no vaccine this week. In a news release Monday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said that it had asked providers to ramp up vaccine distribution and set up mass vaccination events in an effort to maintain the roughly 120,000 first doses the state receives each week.

But with about 260,000 first doses distributed statewide last week, much of the backlog that built up during December and early January has been exhausted, leaving providers with appointments and the infrastructure to give thousands more doses than the amount of available supply.

The supply that does exist is being sent to the pre-planned mass vaccination events, such as one planned for Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium next weekend.

As a result, providers like Greensboro-based Cone Health will not have their supply of first doses replenished this week, The News & Observer reported. Others will receive very few first doses of vaccine.

“As long as we are getting such a small amount of vaccine as a state, there are going to be challenges and shortages as we try to ensure equitable access to vaccine, while getting shots into arms quickly,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, in a news release.

Cohen has repeatedly said it will be months before everyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get one.

The N.C. Association of Local Health Directors sent a letter to Cohen on Sunday, criticizing the decision to prioritize large-scale vaccination sites, saying many health departments had to cancel appointments.

“NC DHHS decided to move vaccine away from local communities where, in many cases, travel to a large mega site is prohibitive to access for many North Carolinians creating inequitable distribution of this limited resource,” wrote Stacie Turpin Sanders, the Buncombe County health director and president of the health directors’ association, and Katye Griffin, the group’s executive director.

“While DHHS leadership intimated on January 20 that speed is the priority, NCALHD believes it should not be at the expense of equitable distribution to local communities,” they wrote.

New vaccine tool

Also Monday, DHHS launched an online tool to help people find out which vaccination group they fit into quickly by answering a series of four questions.

DHHS’ Find My Vaccine Group tool at findmygroup.nc.gov asks whether someone works in health care or a long-term care facility, their age and if their job falls into certain categories.

At the end of the survey, the tool tells the user their vaccine category, as defined by the NC DHHS. People can sign up to receive an email letting them know when their group becomes eligible for vaccination.

North Carolina has defined vaccine eligibility into five groups.

The state is currently vaccinated people in Groups 1 and 2. Group 1 includes any health care workers or staff who come into contact with patients as well as residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Group 2 includes anyone who is at least 65 years old.

Group 3 is made up of frontline essential workers, including teachers, farmworkers, grocery store employees and anyone working in public safety, among others.

After that will come Group 4, including retail workers, information technology staff and bankers, among others.

Group 5 is set to include anyone in the state.

In the future, DHHS plans to update the tool with an additional feature that helps people find where vaccine is available, according to a press release.