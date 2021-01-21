Randy Parton, Dolly’s brother and former manager of troubled NC music venue, has died

Randy Parton and his sister Dolly Parton sing the Star Spangled Banner in front of several thousand attendees of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Randy Parton Theatre and Carolina Crossroads Music & Entertainment District Friday Nov.11, 2005 in Roanoke Rapids. The estimated $129 million project is hoped to bring life into the flagging economy of Halifax County. News & Observer file

Randy Parton, the brother of country music star Dolly Parton and the former manager of a failed music venue in Halifax County, has died.

Dolly Parton announced her brother’s passing on her Facebook page, saying, “My brother Randy has lost his battle with cancer. The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time. We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms.”

Parton said her brother was a great singer, writer and entertainer.

“He sang, played guitar and bass in my band for many years,” she wrote. “He headed his own show at Dollywood since it opened in 1986. He’s had several chart records of his own, but his duet with me on “Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle To You” will always be a highlight in my own career.”

A 2007 photo of the Randy Parton Theatre located just off of I-95 in Roanoke Rapids, N.C. Chuck Liddy News & Observer file photo

His last recording, she said, was on her Christmas album released last year.

In 2005, the city of Roanoke Rapids borrowed $21 million to build a 1,500-seat complex within sight of Interstate 95 that officials hoped would spur growth in the historically economically depressed region.

Randy Parton was hired to manage the theater and perform there, but was let go in 2008 after poor ticket sales and management issues that city officials said had left the theater with an operating deficit.

By 2015, the theater was leased to a company that used it to book some shows and to offer internet sweepstakes machines. Its website indicates the theater is now closed because of COVID-19.

Parton said her brother is survived by his wife, two children and two grandchildren.