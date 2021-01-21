NC will help people get to vaccine sites by giving $2.5M to local transit agencies

The N.C. Department of Transportation is helping people get to COVID-19 vaccination sites through $2.5 million in Coronavirus Relief Funding that will be distributed to local transit agencies.

Each North Carolina county has a local transit agency, and they will all receive funds, according to a DOT release. Agencies can use the money to transport people who are either receiving the vaccine or helping someone who is.

“Lack of transportation shouldn’t be the reason someone doesn’t receive their shot,” DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said during a Thursday press conference.

North Carolina reported 139 additional COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, the sixth time that the state has reported over 100 deaths in a day in January.

Since the turn of the new year, the state Department of Health and Human Services has reported 1,519 coronavirus-related deaths. That’s over 18% of the deaths reported statewide since the pandemic began.

Along with Thursday, the state surpassed 100 reported deaths in a day on Jan. 7, 8, 10, 13 and 15.

Over the last week, the state has reported an average of 73 COVID-19 deaths per day. This has decreased from a pandemic high of 94 on Jan. 10, but has increased from the average a month ago when it was 55.

A total of 8,339 North Carolinians have died due to the virus since the pandemic began last March.

Along with the reported deaths, DHHS reported 7,187 new cases on Thursday. The seven-day average of daily new cases is now at 6,739. A week ago it was over 8,300.

Hospitalizations continue to decrease, and are now at 3,666. A week ago they were over 3,900.

They’ve increased over the last few weeks though. A month there were 2,824 hospitalizations in North Carolina.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS is preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Return later for updates.