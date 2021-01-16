NC counts its 8,000th COVID death as the pandemic continues to spread

North Carolina has surpassed 8,000 COVID-19 deaths as of Saturday with a total of 8,016 people lost to the illness or complications from it, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Saturday’s total included 83 new deaths, and 7,986 new cases of the novel coronavirus, a drop in new cases from recent days. Friday saw 8,914 new cases and Thursday’s total was 9,853 new cases.

North Carolina just topped 7,000 COVID-19 deaths on 10 days ago — on Jan. 6.

This is a developing story and will be updated.