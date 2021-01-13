Gov. Cooper calls up NC National Guard to help with security in Raleigh and Washington

Members of the National Guard arrive on Capitol Hill during the Impeachment debate and vote in Washington on January 13, 2021. TNS

Gov. Roy Cooper has called up 550 troops from the N.C. National Guard to help with possible protests in Raleigh and the upcoming Inauguration in Washington, D.C.

Cooper mobilized 350 Guardsmen for duty in Raleigh, helping state and local police “protect the well-being of residents, property, and the right to peacefully assemble and protest,” spokesman Ford Porter said in a Wednesday news release.

The FBI sent a memo to all 50 states warning of protests between Saturday, Jan. 16 and Wednesday, Jan. 20. No specific plans to demonstrate have been announced, but a flier calling for armed marches in state capitals has circulated worldwide.

National Guard troops at the Capitol complex in Washington on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 13, 2021. The House undertook an emotionally charged debate on Wednesday over impeaching President Donald Trump, as lawmakers marched toward an afternoon vote to charge him just one week after he incited a mob of loyalists to storm the Capitol and stop Congress from affirming President-elect Joe BidenÕs victory in the November election. T.J. KIRKPATRICK NYT

Cooper is sending another 200 Guardsmen to the nation’s capital to assist before and during President Joe Biden’s Inauguration. The deployment will last seven to eight days and is based on threats of significant large-scale protests, Porter said.

“Ongoing security concerns in Washington, D.C., and state capitals around the nation following last week’s attack on the US Capitol must be taken seriously, and I will deploy necessary resources to keep North Carolinians safe,” Cooper said. “I have spoken with state and federal authorities and thank the men and women of the North Carolina National Guard for their continued service to our state and nation.”