New COVID cases in NC fall after 3 days of 10,000-plus new cases last week

North Carolina reported 5,936 new COVID-19 cases Monday, its second decrease in a row since new daily cases topped 10,000 on three days last week. It was the lowest one-day increase in new cases since last Tuesday.

The state saw new cases jump by 10,398, 10,028 and 11,581 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday respectively, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

On Sunday, DHHS reported 8,833 new cases.

A total of 629,124 confirmed COVID-19 cases have now been reported in North Carolina since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Hospitalizations increased slightly Monday to 3,843 from Sunday’s total of 3,774. But that was over 100 below last week’s peak of 3,964 on Wednesday.

Early last week, experts predicted surges due to a Christmas bump after many people gathered for the holidays, The N&O reported.

North Carolina cases and hospitalizations have trended upward over the past month though. Monday’s seven-day average for new cases was 8,430. A month ago that number was 5,870.

Hospitalizations at that time were 2,514.

The percentage of tests returned positive on Saturday was 13.9%. The seven-day average decreased to 14.7% after being at 15% and above for five straight days.

It was still well above the 5% or lower rate that state officials want to see.

As of Monday, 7,578 people in North Carolina had died due to the virus. That was an increase of 11 from Sunday, but the seven-day average for daily new deaths was 91 as DHHS reported 142 deaths on Sunday. Thursday and Friday saw 137 and 115 deaths respectively.

Available intensive care unit beds increased to 388 from the 368 reported on Sunday. Available inpatient beds increased to 5,200 from 5,056.

Available beds have decreased overall though since the new year when available ICU beds were at 424 and available inpatient beds were at 5,476.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS is preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

COVID-19 vaccinations

North Carolina is beginning the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations where hospitals and health departments will provide shots to people age 75 and older.

Individuals in this age range are in Group 1 of Phase 1b. In Phase 1a, shots went to health care workers and long-term care staff and residents.

In the Triangle, counties are entering the next phase at different times, The N&O reported.

Wake County will start offering vaccinations to Group 1 of Phase 1b on Jan. 19. Orange County and some local hospitals have already began offering vaccinations in the next phase.

As of Friday, 151,902 people in North Carolina have received the first dose of the vaccine, according to DHHS. To complete the vaccination process, two doses must be received weeks apart.

Statewide, 9,115 North Carolinians have received both doses.