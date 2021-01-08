North Carolina man to help mom, first responders after lottery win at Harris Teeter

A Mooresville man will help his mom and local emergency responders after he bought a scratch-off ticket at a Harris Teeter in Davidson and scored a $100,000 prize, N.C. lottery officials said Friday.

Matthew Hehs stopped at the store on Peninsula Drive at Lake Norman for a Monster energy drink, a salad and some lottery tickets before a late night of work, according to a lottery news release. Hehs works in industrial sales.

“I scratched the first one, and nothing,” Hehs told lottery officials when he claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday. “When I scratched the second one, I had to kinda take a step back. I triple-checked, and it was $100,000. I was pretty excited.”

Hehs paid $20 for the 100X the Cash ticket that landed him the prize. After taxes, he took home $70,756, officials said.

He beat odds of 1 in 3.03 million, according to the lottery website.

“It’s gonna be money well spent,” he said. “My mom’s being released from the hospital, and I told her not to worry about bills because I would be sure to help her out.

“And I’m going to take care of the local fire department, sheriff’s department, and first responders in Iredell,” he said.

100X the Cash debuted in March 2019 with four $4 million top prizes and six $100,000 prizes. One of each prize remains.

Players can enter all Multiply The Cash tickets into the Feb. 3 final 2020 Multiply the Cash second-chance drawing, officials said.

The drawing has 34 prizes, including the grand prize of $100,000, eight $5,000 prizes and 25 prizes of $500, according to the lottery. The entry deadline is Jan. 31.

The win continued a streak of top lottery winners in the Mooresville-Lake Norman and Concord areas.

A Gaston County man decided at the last minute to run a Christmas Day errand to a Lake Norman convenience store on N.C. 73 in Denver and returned home with a top Jumbo Bucks $750,000 prize, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Marion Hughes of Mooresville turned out to be the mystery buyer of a winning $2 Mega Millions ticket at Fast Phil’s convenience store on Brawley School Road in southern Iredell County, lottery officials said.

And a Concord woman and three family members scored a $1 million lottery prize after they chipped in 50 cents each for a Mega Millions ticket around Thanksgiving, lottery officials and the woman’s mother said.

Kenneth Stewart of Mooresville landed a $4 million jackpot with a $20 scratch-off ticket in the Ruby Red 7s game. Stewart, who claimed the prize on Dec. 1, bought the ticket at a Food Lion on River Highway (N.C. 150) in Mooresville.