NC adds over 10,000 COVID cases to set new one-day record. 137 more have died.

Nearly 10,400 people in North Carolina have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last day, by far the highest daily increase of the pandemic as the virus continues to surge across the state.

The previous high was 9,527 on New Years Day, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The seven-day average for daily case increases now sits at a record 7,600 with Thursday’s increase of 10,398.

Hospitalizations are now at 3,960 continuing a weeks-long increase.

In just the past day, 137 people have died due to the virus for a total of 7,213 over the entire pandemic.

Of all the tests on Tuesday, 13.5% returned positive. Over the last seven days, the average positive rate for each day is 15.2%. That’s triple the rate that state health officials want.

Case and hospitalization reports are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

