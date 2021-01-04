Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Chance of snow in forecast for Charlotte region this week. Here’s the latest

The first snow of the season could fall in the Charlotte region later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say there is a 50% chance of rain overnight Thursday from the North Carolina mountains as far east as the Charlotte area. (Snow chances fall to “slight” as far east as Raleigh.)

It could start falling as a mix of rain and snow around 4 a.m. Friday, and is “likely” to continue until 10 a.m., when it should transition to rain, the National Weather Service says.

Low temperatures will stay above freezing at 36 degrees in the Charlotte region, so accumulation seems unlikely. The high Friday will be 42 degrees, forecasters predict.

However, lows will be around 32 degrees in the mountains, making the chances of accumulation a bit higher.

Most of North Carolina is experiencing its coldest week of the season, with lows at the freezing mark and highs only in the lower 50s through Saturday.

The Triangle will be among the coldest spots, with lows at 31 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday nights and a high of only 48 degrees on Friday.

The snow possibilities are credited to a front that will spin “slowly east across the Deep South by Thursday night.

“Deep moisture will return from the west through the day on Thursday ahead of this system. ... (The) track is currently forecast to pass just southeast of the western Carolinas on Friday, and this track is a classical setup for heavy snow potential in and near the southern Appalachians,” the NWS says. “Any banding of the precipitation could lay down very heavy snowfall in affected areas.”

The front could result in a hazardous weather alert along Interstate 40, forecasters say.

