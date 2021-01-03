Durham Police investigating fatal crash near Southpoint

Police in Durham are investigating a fatal car crash. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Durham police have identified the victim of a deadly one-car crash on Interstate 40 Saturday near the Southpoint area.

Matthew Alan Evans was driving a Chevrolet Malibu when it went off the side of the road and struck a tree, the Durham Police Department said Saturday night in a press release. The crash happened on the eastbound side of I-40, between the N.C. 54 west and N.C. 751 exits.

Another motorist spotted the crash and reported it around 1:30 p.m., police said, but Evans had died by the time first responders arrived.

Police said they’re still investigating the crash that killed the 34-year-old from Bailey in Nash County.