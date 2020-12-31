NC hospitalizations reach another new high as COVID cases continue to surge

North Carolina reported 6,715 more COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths on Thursday, bringing the total to 539,545 cases and 6,748 deaths.

December became the deadliest month in the state since the start of the pandemic mid-month.

The state also reported a new high for hospitalizations of 3,472, an increase of 118 from Wednesday.

“I’m very, very worried and talking with our hospital leaders,” Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said at a news conference Wednesday.

The state reported Thursday that the positive COVID-19 test rate is 13.3%, far higher than the 5% health officials have said is the state’s goal.

Vaccinations under way

At least 63,500 people in North Carolina had gotten a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, data show.

The state on Wednesday announced a change to its plan for who will get the COVID-19 vaccine and when. Under the new plan, older adults and frontline essential workers will be prioritized in the first phase.

The state is currently in Phase 1a of the vaccination rollout, which serves health care workers in direct contact with COVID-19 patients, and long-term care residents and staff. Phase 1b will follow, including about 2 million North Carolinians. The first group to be vaccinated during this phase will be people 75 years and older, the next will be health care workers and frontline workers who are 50 or older. Finally, health care workers and frontline workers of any age will receive the vaccine.

Eviction protection extended

A statewide eviction moratorium will now last until Jan. 31 after Gov. Roy Cooper extended an October executive order Wednesday. The previous order was scheduled to expire Thursday.

“Too many families are living on the edge, trying to do the right thing, but left with impossible choices. This order will help them stay in their homes which is essential to slowing the spread of the virus,” Cooper said in a press release announcing the extension.

The federal eviction moratorium enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was also set to expire Thursday, but President Donald Trump over the weekend signed a bill extending it to Jan. 31.