Mega Millions, Powerball at highest combined jackpots in over a year, NC lottery says

The Mega Millions and Powerball games together carry a top prize of $739 million, the North Carolina Education Lottery said Tuesday.

“We would love to see someone in North Carolina start 2021 with one of these life-changing jackpots,” Mark Michalko, the lottery’s executive director, said in the release. “That would be a great way to end the year.”

The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $376 million annuity or $287.4 million in cash, which is the highest prize in six months, lottery officials said in a news release. The game’s next drawing is Tuesday.

Three Mega Millions tickets have won $1 million prizes in the last month, officials said.

The Powerball jackpot is worth $363 million annuity or $279.2 million cash — the biggest top prize since last January, the lottery says. Its drawing will be held Wednesday.

The last Powerball drawing was Saturday, and no one won the top prize.

One player, however, won a $1 million prize that has yet to be claimed, lottery officials said Sunday. The lucky winner bought the $2 ticket at the Circle K on West Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem, and lottery officials urge those who bought tickets there to check their numbers.

“The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 10-24-27-35-53, to beat odds of 1 in 11.7 million,” the lottery said in a news release Sunday.

Another player won a $50,000 prize on a ticket purchased at the Circle K on Leonardo Drive in Durham.

The $2 tickets for Powerball and Mega Millions can be purchased at any lottery retail location, or on the lottery’s website or app.

“The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million,” according to lottery officials. “The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.”