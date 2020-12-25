Two teens fatally shot on Christmas Eve, CMPD says, as holiday week killings rise

Two teen girls were shot to death in an east Charlotte neighborhood on Christmas Eve, bringing the city’s holiday week death toll to seven since Sunday.

The teens were among four people found with wounds late Thursday, after police responded to reports of shots being fired, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a release.

CMPD identified the two dead as Katherine Roxana Lopez Cruz, 16, and Michelle Avila Robles, 13.

Investigators say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the 6600 block of Olde Savannah Road, near the intersection of Albemarle and Harrisburg roads.

The victims in this case have been identified as 16-year-old Katherine Roxana Lopez Cruz and 13-year-old Michelle Avila Robles. Their families have been notified of their deaths. If you have any information about this case, please call @CLTCrimeStopper. #clt #cltnews #cmpd pic.twitter.com/AtHbrlqaiF — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 25, 2020

“When they arrived, officers located three victims with apparent gunshot wounds and an additional victim with a laceration,” CMPD said in a news release.

One of the three gunshot victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. The third gunshot wound victim remains at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

Investigators have not released details of what sparked the violence, or if there is a suspect.

Tips are being sought at 704-432-TIPS or through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Earlier in the week, two men were killed within an hour of each other Tuesday night on opposite ends of the city. On Wednesday, a man and woman were found fatally shot in an apartment in Charlotte’s University North area, CMPD said.