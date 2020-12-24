Two fatally shot in north Charlotte as Christmas week killings reach 5, CMPD says

Two adults were found fatally shot Wednesday evening in north Charlotte, bringing the city’s Christmas week death toll to five, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.

The identities of the latest victims have not been released. The bodies were those of a man and woman, WSOC reports.

Investigators are treating the case as both a death investigation and a homicide investigation, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

The victims were found around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Thornberry Apartments community, near the 9900 block of Brickleberry Lane, CMPD said in a release. That’s in the University City North area, off W. Mallard Creek Church Road.

“When officers arrived, they located two adults with apparent gunshot wounds. Both subjects were pronounced deceased on scene by officers,” CMPD said.

The bodies were found when a relative of one of the victims went to the home, according to the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

There were no sign of forced entry into the home and investigators are not sure how long the two had been dead, the station reported.

Charlotte has seen fatal shootings this week, including two men killed within an hour at opposite ends of the city Tuesday night. The other fatal shooting was Monday evening, near the 5800 block of Farm Pond Lane in the Hickory Grove area, CMPD says.