New website shows how many NC residents have received COVID vaccine and where

North Carolinians can now track how many people in their county have been vaccinated against the coronavirus on the state Department of Health and Human Services website.

The vaccinations dashboard includes a color-coded map showing roughly the number of residents in each county who have received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. It also breaks down the data statewide, to show the demographics of people vaccinated, including race, gender, age and ethnicity.

The data will be updated weekly, the state health department said.

So far, the dashboard reflects only the 24,500 hospital workers confirmed to have received the Pfizer vaccine as of 8 a.m. Tuesday. The state says hospitals may take up to three days to report vaccinations, so the actual number is higher.

The state received 85,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week, earmarked for front-line workers in 53 hospitals, and most of the hospitals didn’t get their allotment until Thursday. The state expects another 61,425 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 175,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.

To work, both vaccines require two doses — 21 days apart for Pfizer and 28 days for Moderna. The dashboard shows the number of people who received their first dose and, starting in January, will provide a separate number for those who have completed their vaccination.

The state’s plan for distributing the vaccine gives top priority to hospital employees who work with and around COVID-19 patients, including doctors and nurses but also translators, transport workers and custodial staff. So far, 63% of them have been women and 81% white.

Not surprisingly the largest number of recipients have been in large counties or those with hospitals that are receiving the first allotments of vaccine.

But because the map shows where the people live, not where they work, the dashboard shows that at least one resident of every county in the state has been vaccinated, except for one: Gates County in northeast North Carolina.