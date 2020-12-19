December is NC’s deadliest month so far in the coronavirus pandemic

A day after North Carolina set a new record for daily COVID-19 cases yet again, the state health department reported a rise of 6,164 cases on Saturday and a record number of hospitalizations.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have continued an upward climb for the past month, reaching a record of 2,846 as cases skyrocketed in the holiday season.

It is the fifth consecutive day of a daily increase of more than 5,000 cases, while the death toll rose by 39 to a total of 6,164, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The health department has announced 923 more COVID-19-related deaths in December, making it the deadliest month on record, according to a News & Observer analysis. The day deaths are reported doesn’t reflect the day they occurred.

Saturday’s new numbers come after the state reached a record-breaking 8,444 new coronavirus cases that were reported on Friday.

The state has completed more than 6.3 million tests with a positive rate of 11.3% that has remained high above the state’s targeted 5% rate for most of the fall surge in cases.

Experts warn that the holidays will bring another spike in cases as people gather for Christmastime and New Year’s Day celebrations.

A new study says reducing indoor maximum capacity in spaces such as gyms, hotels, cafes, religious centers and restaurants by 20% could cut down new infections by about 80%, McClatchy News reported.

According to the state’s county alert system, 82 of the state’s 100 counties are currently red or orange, meaning critical and substantial community spread.

The county alert classifications are based on the number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people, the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days and a composite score based on the impact that COVID-19 has had on hospitals, NCDHHS said.