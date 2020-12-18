Two-thirds of NC highway patrol cadets test positive for COVID-19

When 50 State Highway Patrol cadets graduated in a virtual ceremony Friday morning, many of them dealt with more than the rigors of basic training.

More than two-thirds of the class — 37 cadets — tested positive for the coronavirus, patrol spokesman Sgt Christopher Knox said. So did two staff members. Only four of the cadets showed symptoms of the disease. All were able to graduate.

“All of the 50 cadets and staff on campus were tested once it was determined that a member of the group displayed symptoms consistent with COVID-19,” Knox said in an email message. “We have worked in conjunction with the local health department during this unfortunate event to ensure these members were quarantined in compliance with health guidelines. The COVID-19 positive cases did not affect the members training or graduation.”

Cadets at the 152nd Basic Patrol School at the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Training Academy. The 152nd Basic Patrol School is a Fast Track School and is set to graduate on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. In an effort to provide a safe training environment for both the cadets and staff, the cadets and staff of the 152nd Basic Patrol School will remain on campus for the entirety of their Basic School until their successful graduation. North Carolina State Highway Patrol

Training in past years has run from 12 to 15 weeks, and the patrol usually holds two training classes a year. The first class this year graduated on June 15 with 42 new troopers. The patrol then held a closed ceremony in the State Bureau of Investigation’s auditorium.

That class also trained under special guidelines because of the pandemic.

“The State Highway Patrol has gone to great lengths to ensure the health and safety of all our members during this global pandemic,” Knox said. “This would include the safety protocols put into place at our Training Academy that have been under the direct supervision of our Patrol Medical Director. These protocols have directly reflected the CDC and NCDHHS guidelines.”

Knox said he did not know what led to the outbreak. He did not say when the outbreak first happened.