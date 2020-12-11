NC shatters record for new COVID cases, reporting ‘staggering’ 7,540 cases in one day

North Carolina’s health department reported 7,540 new coronavirus cases Friday, shattering the state’s previous record for daily cases of 6,495, which was reported on Wednesday.

That brings the state’s total cases to 423,623 since the start of the pandemic. The surge in cases comes two weeks after Thanksgiving, possibly reflecting the expected surge tied to the holiday.

“Having more than 7,500 cases is staggering and alarming,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,752 deaths, an increase of 38 from yesterday.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.