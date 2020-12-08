What does NC’s new COVID curfew mean for you? For stores? Answers to common questions.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced a Modified Stay at Home Order on Tuesday that includes a statewide 10 p.m. curfew — a measure taken to try to flatten the recent upward trend in new cases and hospitalizations.

Cooper described the new coronavirus metrics as “alarming,” and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said on Tuesday that the state is “setting records both for the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 and in the intensive care units.” The seven-day average for new daily cases is a record high 5,234.

Additionally, according to the state’s COVID-19 County Alert System, 48 of North Carolina’s 100 counties are in the “red” or most serious category, and more than 80% of counties are either red or orange.

Here are the details of the order from Tuesday’s news briefing.

What exactly does the new COVID-19 curfew mean?

The 10 p.m. curfew means that everyone must stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless they are traveling to or from work or traveling to obtain essential goods or services, such as food, fuel, medical care. People can also travel during curfew hours if they must provide care for a family member.

This means that in addition to the current orders — requiring face masks, social distancing and business capacity limitations — retail stores, restaurants, entertainment venues and personal care businesses must close by 10 p.m.

In restaurants and bars, the last on-site alcohol consumption sales have to happen by 9 p.m.

Are any retail businesses exempt from the 10 p.m. closure rule?

Cooper said businesses must close at 10 p.m. unless they sell groceries, food, pharmacy or fuel.

When does the COVID-19 curfew start in NC?

The curfew takes effect this Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

How long does the COVID-19 curfew last?

The new Modified Stay at Home Order, with the accompanying curfew, is effective until at least Jan. 8, 2021.

What happens if this new order doesn’t bring down numbers?

Cooper said on Tuesday that “we will do more if the trends do not improve.” This could mean more restrictions on restaurant dining, indoor entertainment or shopping, or further restrictions on retail business capacity.

Do the recent spikes include Thanksgiving numbers?

Cohen said state epidemiologists think we have yet to see the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings.

Cohen said the numbers we are seeing now are the people “who went to Thanksgiving already sick.” What we can expect to see next, Cohen said, are people who will get sick because they were around those sick people at Thanksgiving.

Can we safely gather for Christmas and Hanukkah?





Cohen said on Tuesday that the state has a “big ask” of its citizens: avoid traveling or gathering with those outside your household over the holiday season.

She suggested that if families insist on gathering with those outside their household, that everyone get tested ahead of time, wear a mask and keep the gatherings small or outdoors.

When can we get a COVID-19 vaccine?

The first round of vaccines could arrive in North Carolina as early as next week. In North Carolina, about 85,000 doses would first go to hospital workers at high risk of exposure — those who are caring for COVID-19 patients or cleaning areas occupied by COVID patients.

The state will continue to receive more allocations of the vaccine after that on a weekly basis.

After that, other healthcare workers at high risk of exposure and long-term care staff and residents are at the top of the list for early doses.