NC COVID-19 hospitalizations set record for fifth straight day as deaths top 5,300

Statewide hospitalizations in North Carolina reached 2,039 Wednesday, the highest daily total of the pandemic and the fifth straight day the state has reached a new record.

Wednesday’s hospitalizations inched just past Tuesday’s total of 2,033.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,199 new cases Wednesday, the fourth highest daily increase overall.

The seven-day average daily case increase is now 3,584.

Statewide deaths associated with COVID-19 increased by 82 since Tuesday, bringing the total to 5,366.

The percentage of tests returned positive Monday, the latest day for data was available, was 11.4%. The seven-day average for tests returned positive is now 8.9%.

State health officials have said that they want that number at 5% or lower. The state hasn’t had that low of a rate since Sept. 24.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS is preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

Reinfections in Mecklenburg County

Among positive tests in Mecklenburg County, 34 were reinfections, meaning those people had contracted COVID-19 in prior months, recovered and are now positive again.

This was first reported by WSOCTV in Charlotte.

Reinfections have been reported nationwide, but are rare, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The News & Observer contacted Durham, Orange and Wake counties Wednesday to see if any Triangle counties have had reinfections but had not received answers by 2:30 p.m.