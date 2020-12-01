‘Too Tall Bandit’ robs 16th bank, resuming decade-long crime spree in NC, feds say

For over a decade, the “Too Tall Bandit” has been robbing banks across three Southern states, recently pulling off his latest heist — his 16th — in North Carolina, according to the FBI.

He’s tall, between 6 feet 3 inches and 6’6”, wears dark clothing and a Halloween-style mask, and carries a black handgun, according to the FBI. Witnesses say he has a deep voice, weighs around 210 to 250 pounds, and sometimes walks with a limp on his right leg.

He robbed his first bank in 2009 in Tennessee, Friday, Nov. 27, at 5:55 p.m. — the same day, date, and time of his most recent robbery last month, according to the FBI.

After a robbery in early 2019, he took a break of nearly two years before hitting a First Bank location in North Carolina on Nov. 6 of this year, followed by the Nov. 27 robbery of a United Community Bank in Etowah, according to the FBI.

The “Too Tall Bandit” has robbed 10 banks in Tennessee, 5 in North Carolina, and one in South Carolina, authorities said.

While some bank robbers are known to pass a note to a teller demanding money, the “Too Tall Bandit” takes a more aggressive approach, jumping over the counter and threatening employees with his gun.

A $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Tips can be submitted to tips.fbi.gov.