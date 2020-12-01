Snow, ice and dangerous cold close sections of Blue Ridge Parkway and Smoky Mountains

The first snow of the season brought widespread closures Tuesday to key areas of the Blue Ridge Parkway and Great Smoky Mountains National Park, with some isolated mountain areas expected to get as much as a foot of snow.

Blue Ridge Parkway officials began warning travelers Monday to expect closures to expand as conditions worsened overnight.

On Tuesday morning, a “real time” closures map showed most of the parkway was inaccessible south of Boone.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, at the southern end of the parkway, is also reporting icy conditions and decided to close Newfound Gap Road, the key highway connecting the west and east sides of the park.

Extreme cold is expected in the higher elevations Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Mount Mitchell — a frequently frigid 6,684-foot peak just north of the parkway — reported a temperature of 8.6 degrees shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service predicts light snow would continue along the Tennessee border through Tuesday morning. Most areas will see around an inch of additional accumulation during the day, forecasters said.

“But snow showers could last through much of the daytime period with flakes possibly still falling over the northern tier after sunset,” the NWS said.

“Snow totals are still on track with 1 to 3 inches below 3,500 feet and upwards of 4-6+ (inches) above 3,500 feet. A few of localized ridge tops along the TN Border could receive close to a foot of snow, but will be very isolated.”

Wind gusts of 24 mph and lows between 10 and 20 degrees are also forecast for the high country, forecasters said Tuesday.

“Any melting that does occur in the mountains today will need to be monitored once the sun sets for the development of black ice. Also, with the gusty winds, expect wind chill values to be 10-15 degrees below the ambient temperature for today and tonight,” the National Weather Service said.

View from Beech Mountain this afternoon! Winds are currently gusting at 43 mph and temperatures are dropping. Snow will pick up tonight into Tuesday. Winter Weather Advisory for Ashe and Watauga counties with a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Avery county. #ncwx #snow pic.twitter.com/iLdf7xL7Im — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) November 30, 2020