‘First significant’ snow of season likely in NC mountains this week, forecasters say

The North Carolina mountains could see the first major snowfall of the season early this week, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a winter storm watch for portions of Western North Carolina as “the first significant snow of the season” is likely to fall in areas near the Tennessee border starting Monday and into Tuesday morning. The watch is in effect through Tuesday morning.

Between 4 and 8 inches of accumulation are possible at higher elevations, the weather service says. Isolated areas could see up to a foot. But “valleys and downslope areas” may only see between 1 and 3 inches.

Winds could reach as high as 35 mph, forecasters say.

“Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,” a weather service advisory says.

Temperatures are expected to drop across North Carolina this week, with lows reaching the low 20s in parts of Western North Carolina on Tuesday and dropping into the teens Wednesday, the weather service says.

Other regions of the state could see severe weather this week.

In Eastern North Carolina, severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday night and into Monday, The NWS’s Newport/Morehead City office says. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible in the area, as well as heavy rain, forecasters say.

A high surf advisory is in effect for portions of the coast Monday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. as “large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone,” the weather service says.

Portions of southeastern North Carolina are at a “slight risk” of severe thunderstorms Sunday night and a “marginal risk” Monday morning, the weather service says. Wind gusts and isolated tornadoes will be the biggest threats.

A “slight risk” indicates scattered severe storms are possible, and a “marginal risk” indicates isolated severe storms are possible, the weather service says.

In central North Carolina, widespread rain showers and a “possible thunderstorm” are expected Sunday night, the NWS’s Raleigh office says. On Monday morning, a “strong thunderstorm is possible with winds reaching up to 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Before snow is expected in Western North Carolina, the area and the Piedmont region could see showers and isolated thunderstorms that “end by daybreak Monday,” forecasters say.

“Some heavy rainfall is possible and may lead to isolated flooding. Strong, gusty winds and cloud-to-ground lightning will be possible with any thunderstorm,” the weather service says.