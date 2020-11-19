How North Carolina compares to neighboring states in fighting spike in COVID-19 cases

Thanksgiving is almost here and people across the nation are adjusting plans for gatherings and travel due to the coronavirus pandemic. Spikes in COVID-19 cases in some states have meant changes to rules and guidance.

North Carolina is in Phase 3 of reopening, the third and final phase of a plan that Gov. Roy Cooper and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen laid out several months ago.

Cooper has extended the phases several times and added a few new restrictions: most recently lowering the gathering size limit indoors to 10 and instilling an alcohol sales curfew. Those two are still in place. Phase 3, once set to expire in October, now runs into December.

Other states already lifted restrictions and then reimposed them. Cooper, who just won reelection to a second term, and Cohen have repeatedly said they don’t want to go backward so are adjusting restrictions like a “dimmer switch.” In our neighboring states, some things that are rules here are suggestions there. And some states leave rules up to individual counties rather than issue them statewide.

Here’s where North Carolina stands compared to its neighbors — Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee —on COVID-19 cases, restrictions and reopening.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

North Carolina

Masks: Statewide mandate.

Size gathering limits: 10 indoors, 25 outdoors.

COVID-19 cases total: 320,000

Population size: 10.4 million

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

COVID-19 deaths: 4,800

Percent positive rate of tests: 8.6%

Governor: Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

Schools: Elementary allowed to operate full-time Plan A in person, while middle and high schools are allowed to open under Plan B, which has strict rules about social distancing. Some elementary schools are in class full time face to face, others are hybrid and some are remote only. Local education boards can choose which plan to use within the state rules.

Business restrictions: Restaurants are limited to 50% capacity, bars outdoor only with capacity limits.

Travel: No quarantine or restrictions on travel to or from the state.

Getting out the message: North Carolina tells people to follow the 3 Ws of wearing a mask, washing their hands and waiting six feet apart from others. A newer campaign asks people to “get behind the mask.”

South Carolina

Masks: Towns, cities and counties have passed their own mask ordinances. Statewide it is urged but not mandated. Masks are required in state government buildings. Ten counties and 63 municipalities have passed mask ordinances.

Size gathering limits: 250 people.

COVID-19 cases total: 184,000

Population size: 5.1 million

COVID-19 deaths: 3,846

Percent positive rate of tests: 15.4%

Governor: Republican Gov. Henry McMaster.

Schools: The state has a map showing what schools are doing. There are 20 full-time, in-person school districts, 45 counties using a hybrid model and one that is all-remote.

Business restrictions: The state urges restaurants to follow Centers for Disease Control and health department guidance, along with local restrictions. 11 p.m. alcohol curfew.

Travel: No quarantine or restrictions on travel to or from the state.

Getting out the message: SC calls reopening “AccelerateSC.”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks to reporters Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the State House in Columbia, S.C. Maayan Schechter mschechter@thestate.com

Virginia

Masks: Statewide mandate.

Size gathering limits: 25 people indoors and outdoors. This is new, and down from a limit of 250 as of October.

COVID-19 cases total: 206,000

Population size: 8.5 million

COVID-19 deaths: 3,800

Percent positive rate of tests: 7.3%

Governor: Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.

Schools: A mix of full remote, in-person and hybrid depending on the county.

Business restrictions: 10 p.m. alcohol curfew. Bars and restaurants must close at midnight.

Travel: No quarantine or restrictions on travel to or from the state.

Getting out the message: Virginia is in Phase 3 of a reopening plan called “Forward Virginia.”

Tennessee

Masks: Requirements are by local governments. Statewide they are urged but not mandated.

Size gathering limits: No statewide restrictions, but there are in some large counties.

COVID-19 cases total: 310,000

Population size: 6.8 million

COVID-19 deaths: 3,800

Percent positive rate of tests: 13%

Governor: Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

Schools: A mix of hybrid, remote and in person within school districts.

Business restrictions: Business restrictions ended this fall, but remain up to some large counties. Restaurants have guidelines around masks and distancing.

Travel: No quarantine or restrictions on travel to or from the state.

Getting out the message: “Choices” and “Face It” advertising campaign.

Speaking to the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said gang members should leave the state and move to South Carolina or Florida. State of Georgia

Georgia

Masks: Strongly encouraged but not required.

Size gathering limits: No organized gatherings of more than 50 people unless they can maintain social distance or are in transit.

COVID-19 cases total: 387,000

Population size: 10.6 million

COVID-19 deaths: 8,400

Percent positive rate of tests: 9.3%

Governor: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Schools: Remote or in person varies by school district.

Business restrictions: Staff at restaurants and bars must wear face coverings. Parties of no more than 6 at tables.

Travel: No quarantine or restrictions on travel to or from the state.

Getting out the message: “Empowering a Health Georgia” was the name of Kemp’s Nov. 13 executive order around restaurant and bar restrictions. “Georgia Safety Promise” strongly encourages masks, but does not require them.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Domecast politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it on Megaphone, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.