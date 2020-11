The state of North Carolina has once again set a new record for the number of daily COVID-19 cases.

The state reported 2,908 cases Friday, bringing the total of cases since the start of the pandemic to 288,569.

This comes as the nation set a new record again Thursday, reporting 116,707 new COVID-19 cases. 20 states saw their highest daily counts.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated shortly.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.