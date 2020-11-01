Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
NC reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 7-day average rises

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in North Carolina fell Sunday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There were 2,057 new cases in North Carolina, according to daily DHHS numbers. While Sunday’s new cases are a marked decline from the 2,800 reported each of Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the seven-day average of daily cases continued to climb, rising from Saturday’s 2,335 to 2,370.

DHHS also reported five people had died from COVID-19, bringing the illness’ toll to 4,383 in North Carolina.

Statewide, there were 1,122 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Sunday with 93% of hospitals reporting.

Since the pandemic began in March, DHHS has reported 276,692 cases.

The past week has seen six days with at least 2,000 new cases in North Carolina. That’s more than August and September put together, which had two days apiece with that many newly reported cases. October saw 17 days with at least 2,000 cases.

Adam Wagner
Adam Wagner is a Report for America Corps member covering North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricanes Matthew and Florence, as well as efforts to prepare the state for future storms. He previously worked at the Wilmington StarNews, where he covered multiple beats, including the environment.
