New daily COVID-19 cases hit record high in North Carolina

The state of North Carolina reported a record number of new daily coronavirus cases Thursday: 2,885.

That number from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services brings the running total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 269,021 statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Daily numbers have trended consistently high in recent weeks. This is the third-straight day that new cases topped 2,000.

The number of hospitalized patients was 1,181 on Thursday. It has continued to drop slightly after DHHS reported the state’s second-highest totals for hospitalized patients since the pandemic began: 1,214 people.

This story will be updated shortly.

