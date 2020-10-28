Inmate dies by suicide in Wake jail, sheriff says, raising mental health concerns

A federal inmate being held at the Wake County Detention Center died by suicide Wednesday, Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said.

The inmate did not show any signs of crisis when he was admitted to the jail, nor was he on suicide watch, Baker said at a press conference late Wednesday night in front of the jail.

The inmate was found unresponsive in his cell shortly after 7 p.m., the sheriff said.

The sheriff did not say what the inmate had been charged with nor when he was admitted. He was being held at the Wake County jail on a “housing assistance request” from federal prison officials, according to a press release.

Baker said his name wouldn’t be released until his family was notified.

Officials with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said incoming inmates are screened by a registered nurse as well as a counselor for any mental health illness or a crisis. Anyone who screens “positive” is referred to a psychiatrist for further counseling.

The inmate who died Wednesday did not give any indication he was depressed and had been seen by a mental health professional on Friday, officials said. He did present any mental health issues then, Baker said.

Baker said the inmate’s attorney visited him in jail Wednesday, but he did not know what transpired during the meeting.

Baker said the death raises several issues — about inmates’ mental health as well as the use of sheets in the jails.

“Looking at the times, you know, we’re dealing with the pandemic, we’re dealing with folks who are struggling and having a hard time financially, economically,” Baker said. “All kinds of things are going on.

“There are some who find themselves arrested, and they’re dealing with a whole lot of different things.”

Baker said when some people who end up in a jail cell may thing ending their lives is the answer.

“It’s happening now more than it ever has,” Baker said. “It’s something we’ve got to talk about. We all know we have a mental health crisis going on.”

Baker said he is concerned that the state requires the jail to provide sheets to inmates, which have been used in recent suicide attempts. He has been exploring the department’s options for an alternative.

Rick Brown, senior legal adviser to the sheriff’s department, said the department will seek to address these issues in a lawful way, balancing the care of inmates with what’s required of them.

Eric Curry, the Wake sheriff’s spokesman, said this is the first suicide at the jail since Baker was elected in late 2018. The previous suicide was in April 2018, according to The News & Observer.

“At the end of the day, it’s about protecting and saving lives, even inside the jail,” Baker said.

Ashad Hajela contributed to this report.