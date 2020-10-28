Couple checks lottery ticket — and the prize left them screaming in North Carolina

A couple checked their North Carolina lottery ticket and got a surprise that called for celebration.

Sue Pope’s home filled with noise when she and her husband realized they hit the $110,000 jackpot, the N.C. Education Lottery said Wednesday in a news release.

“We were high fiving and screaming and just couldn’t believe it,” Pope said in the release.

Officials say the couple’s lucky moment came after a trip to a Circle K in the Harnett County town of Dunn, roughly 45 miles south of Raleigh.

That’s where the husband and wife decided to play the Carolina Cash 5 game and bought a Quick Pick ticket, according to officials.

While looking at their ticket, the lottery says Pope and her husband “could hardly contain their excitement.” It turns out, it matched enough numbers in the Oct. 16 drawing to be worth $110,000.

The couple, who live in Harnett County, got to keep $77,825 after taxes, according to the N.C. Education Lottery. Now, they plan to put the prize money toward family and savings.

“We have one son who’s in the process of building a home,” Pope told officials. “And another son that is saving to build a home. So, we want to add a little to that for them and the rest we’re just going to put it in the bank.”

