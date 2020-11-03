NC voters greet Election Day with fatigue, excitement and a focus on their issues

Voters wait in line at the Cary Senior Center in Cary, N.C. during the final day of early voting Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The line at the senior center was a little over an hour long. ehyman@newsobserver.com

North Carolinians welcomed the arrival of Election Day on Tuesday, whether as an end to months of campaign ads or a chance to finally have their say at the ballot box.

At Roberts Park, where hundreds of voters lined up hours before dawn on the first day of early voting, the crowd was thin but dedicated for the chilly first minutes of Tuesday polling.

“I was No. 4,” said Caleb Sanderson, a Raleigh financial advisor and self-described diehard. “I’ve always been an early voter, even when I was first registered at 18 and my Dad would take me before school.”

More than 4.5 million North Carolina voters cast their ballots during early voting, nearly 62 percent of those registered in the state, according to election officials. Like those who waited until Tuesday to vote, they had a lot on their minds: the state and federal governments’ responses to COVID-19; the economy, including worries about job losses, recovery aid and the threat of tax increases; access to health care; and the fight against white supremacy.

Leslie Cooper’s top issue when she voted in Alamance County was abortion.

“I always vote pro-life,” Cooper said in a phone interview with The News & Observer. This election year, she said, she also has been frustrated with Gov. Roy Cooper’s leadership during the pandemic that hit the state in March.

Leslie Cooper said she suffered a stroke in September, and said, “I feel like COVID is the reason I had the stroke. My gym was shut down and I couldn’t exercise. And I have three small ones, trying to school them at home and online, with not being able to let them go to school even half a day. Their schools aren’t even opening up until January.

“With the whole shutdown, I think it could have been handled completely differently,” Leslie Cooper said. “So I wanted to make sure I made my vote count. There were some people (in office) that I wanted to change. The only way I can affect it is by voting.”

Jameliah Pinder, a sophomore at Shaw University, can’t vote in U.S. elections because she’s a Bahamian citizen. But the political science major spent the past several weeks encouraging her classmates at the historically Black school to engage in the process, helping about 50 get registered.

As she talked with those first-time voters, she said, “A lot of them are saying they’re voting because they want to see change.”

Some students, she said, are interested in health care, immigration policy and public spending on education.

Because of concerns about spreading coronavirus, students at Shaw aren’t holding watch parties to see election results come in. Pinder said she might be up late waiting to hear outcomes.

“The most exciting part to me is going to be... just seeing that I was actually able to have an impact. Although I could not vote myself, seeing that I know somebody who helped make a change — I think that is the most important part.

“There is a lot of tension,” on social media around the election, Pinder said. “There are countdowns and reminders and comparisons. We know that at the last minute, anything can happen.”

David Campbell of Garner, who owns Delta Communications Inc., a home-theater equipment installer, mailed in his ballot early to make sure it had time to arrive and be counted.

He too has felt Gov. Cooper has been too restrictive during the pandemic, and voted for Dan Forest instead.

“The overall agenda of Roy Cooper’s administration has not been very small-business-friendly,” Campbell said in a phone interview. “I’m just not very happy about the way the Democratic Party has been run in our state generally.”

Campbell, who said he votes in every election, said, “I do feel like this is a more important election than we have had in recent years, but I guess it feels that way every time.”

In the presidential race, Campbell said, “I voted for Donald Trump because I feel like he’s got a better handle on the economy. I’m concerned what might happen to small businesses with Biden and Harris, especially with taxes.”

For months, Pres. Trump has raised questions about the validity of mail-in ballots and recently also has suggested that any votes tabulated after Election Day are suspect. Campbell, who voted by mail, said that isn’t an issue he’s been very concerned about.

“I know there is always fraud in everything,” Campbell said, but added that he doesn’t believe it will be a widespread problem. “There are too many eyes on everything.”

Susanne Miller’s will be one pair of eyes watching for any problems at Wendell Middle School on Election Day where she will serve as a “vote protector” with the Poor People’s Campaign and Democracy North Carolina. She’ll watch for any signs of voter intimidation, she said, as well as parking issues or slow-moving lines.

Miller voted ahead of time, in September, using an absentee ballot she hand-delivered to the Board of Elections. “I wanted to have it in and have that piece taken care of,” she said in a phone interview.

Miller, a Moravian minister and executive director of Pastors for North Carolina Children, a new non-profit that advocates for public education, said that for her, the main issue in this election is public education.

“It’s a linchpin,” said Miller. “It connects to everything else: health care, housing, poverty, hunger.”

Leading up to the election, her organization has held get-out-the-vote events and worked to educate voters on the 1994 Leandro case, which resulted in rulings from the N.C. Supreme Court that the state has a constitutional obligation to provide a basic education to all children, including minorities, those with disabilities and those living in low-wealth districts. The group identifies candidates who support equitable funding of public schools, and explained to voters the impact that different elected offices have on local and state education policy.

As a voter, Miller said, she was looking for candidates “who value public schools as a common good.”

This article will be updated throughout the day.