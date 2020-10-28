Suspect in ‘possible abduction’ assaulted woman, forced her into car, NC cops say

A woman was forced into a car during a “possible abduction” in North Carolina, officials say.

The suspect was trying to get the woman into the car, but she was unwilling, the Fayetteville Police Department said Tuesday.

That’s when the man assaulted her and put her in the vehicle “against her will,” according to police.

Officers say they responded Tuesday night to the site of the potential abduction, Person Street in downtown Fayetteville. Police don’t know if the man and woman were strangers, according to a Facebook post.

|Possible Abduction|#FayPD detectives are trying to locate this gold Buick Century. An adult B/M, with long dreads, assaulted, & forced an adult B/F into the car before leaving downtown twd Bragg Blvd.

Contact Det. Southerland at (910) 709-1851 or Crimestoppers w/ info or tips. pic.twitter.com/FQcck8qmxM — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) October 28, 2020

Now, investigators say they are searching for the car they say the woman was placed into. Officials shared photos of the vehicle, which is likely a gold Buick Century.

People with information are asked to call police at 910-709-1851 or submit a Crimestoppers tip at p3tips.com.